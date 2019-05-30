Cesc Fabregas absolutely lays into Mesut Ozil following Arsenal horror show against Chelsea

Arsenal were handed a 4-1 drubbing by Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, with the Blues proving too much for them to handle.
Despite a goalless first-half, Olivier Giroud, Pedro Rodriguez and Eden Hazard put Maurizio Sarri’s side into a comfortable lead after the restart before Alex Iwobi pulled one back for the Gunners.
Hazard pegged Arsenal back once again three minutes later, condemning them to a third season without Champions League football.
Unai Emery’s men put in a below-par performance, with Mesut Ozil particularly failing to inspire the side when he was needed the most.
Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas didn’t mince words after the German’s horror show, and while he believes the ex-Real Madrid player is an excellent player, he reckons he doesn’t have what it takes to lead the team in him.
“I think sometimes you just have it inside or you don’t have it. When he was at Real Madrid he was surrounded by top top players and one of the best players in the history of the sport in Cristiano Ronaldo,” the former Arsenal captain told BT Sport (as reported by football.london).
“I’m not taking anything away from Mesut, he played top football there, but once you step down a little bit, because we can all agree Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich they are top three, you have to show yourself a little bit more because you don’t have the same quality around you.
“The club buys you to be the actual leader around the club. I don’t think Mesut has that in him to carry. I don’t train with him everyday, but I don’t think he has it in him to be leader.”
Ozil was withdrawn 12 minutes from time for Joseph Willock, and was pictured on the substitutes bench cutting a dejected figure.
There is doubt over the future of the 30-year-old at the North London club, and following a woeful performance last night, Emery might be keen to get rid of the Germany international as he looks to cut cost in order to bring in new players this summer.
Ozil is Arsenal’s highest paid player, and with the club’s transfer budget now dealt a massive blow following their failure to qualify for the Champions League, getting him off the wage bill could be pertinent.