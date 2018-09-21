Cenk Tosun: I want to make Everton fans proud

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has assured the fans that he will do everything to end his goal drought and return to his best form.
The 27-year-old has been struggling for form this season and received criticisms from a section of Everton fans and pundits alike.
The Turkish striker is yet to open his account in the Premier League this season under Marco Silva. Although his overall involvement in the game has been good, it is the lack of goals that is hurting the Toffees.
He missed several chances in Everton’s last Premier League game against West Ham which proved costly in last Sunday’s home defeat.
Tosun said that he feels ‘proud’ to see people wearing Everton shirts in the city and has pledged to make the fans proud.
He said to the Liverpool Echo: “I like to be in the city with the supporters. I like to walk around, to see a lot of people with Everton shirts. This makes me proud. I want to make them proud.”
While Tosun is struggling to hit the form that fans expect from him, Everton fans should love his latest comment.
Everton fans will be delighted to find that he is determined to turn the situation around and that he genuinely feels for the supporters.
The Toffees will face Arsenal in their next Premier League clash on Sunday and Tosun will surely be looking to get his name on the scoresheet.