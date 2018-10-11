Cengiz Under would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham Hotspur

There is something about Cengiz Under that attracts Mauricio Pochettino time and again.
Back in 2017, Tottenham showed keen interest in signing Under but they couldn’t strike a deal for him. Serie A giants Roma saw an opportunity and signed him for a fee in the region of £11.7 million.
Under enjoyed a fine debut campaign at the Stadio Olimpico where he scored eight goals in all competitions. He also impressed during Roma’s impressive Champions League campaign as they reached the semi-finals.
The Turkish attacker has been impressive in the current campaign as well, scoring one goal, and registering two assists in six Serie A games. No wonder why Spurs still reportedly retain an interest in him.
According to CalcioNews24, Spurs are still keeping tabs on his development. His price-tag has soared. Roma are looking to tie him down on a new contract which could contain a release clause in the region of £50 million.
Spurs missed out on him once, but if an opportunity arises they should not hesitate to spend the money. He is a player of vast potential, and at 21, his best playing days are well ahead of him.
While Pochettino has assembled a solid attacking set-up, he can still accommodate the Turkish forward, who can play both on the right and the left attacking midfield.
If he turns out to be a success, Spurs can sell him at a high price. While at the same time, being so young, he will have a resale value, and so, financially a move for him makes sense.
He would represent a smart signing for the club. Spurs invested heavily on young players in recent years, and could Under be the next one in the line?