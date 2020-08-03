Celtic’s offer for Ivan Toney remains on the table

Celtic remain keen on the Peterborough forward Ivan Toney.

According to Scotsman, the Hoops are still concerned about Edouard’s future at the club and therefore their offer for Toney remains on the table.





It will be interesting to see if Peterborough and the player are willing to go ahead with the move now. The player is set to decide his future in the coming days.

It seems that Championship outfit Brentford are keen on him as well and the striker is waiting to find out whether they can win promotion to the Premier League.

The chance to play in the Premier League is obviously more tempting and it is understandable why Toney is waiting for that opportunity before giving an answer to the Hoops.

The report claims that Celtic have offered £5m for the striker.

Toney has been in spectacular form for Peterborough this past season and he could prove to be a decent alternative for Edouard if the Frenchman decides to move on.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals for the League One side this past season.

That said, Edouard is a far bigger talent with a higher potential. He showed his class once again by scoring a hattrick against Hamilton yesterday.