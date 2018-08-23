Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic’s Boyata set to miss Suduva clash, Chris Sutton reacts

23 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will miss tonight’s Europa League game against Suduva due to an injury.

Former player and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton is not quite convinced about the situation. Boyata was declared fit by Rodgers last week but the Belgian is apparently injured once again.

Sutton tweeted: “Very confusing…. fit last week not this week??? What is going on??”.

The 27-year-old is unsettled right now and he wants to leave the club. This could be a plot to force the move by not playing.

The Celtic defender held talks with Rodgers and club captain Brown earlier and it will be interesting to see if he decides to stay at the club beyond this summer.

Boyata’s situation is rather baffling and the fans have been clearly left out of the loop. If the Belgian is unwilling to play for the club again, it is wise to move him on and bring in a replacement.

Rodgers cannot risk going into the season with an unhappy player who is not committed to the cause.

Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to Sutton’s observation.

