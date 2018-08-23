Celtic’s Boyata set to miss Suduva clash, Chris Sutton reacts

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will miss tonight’s Europa League game against Suduva due to an injury.
Dedryck Boyata had clear the air talks with Brendan Rodgers and Scott Brown but misses Suduva clash through injuryhttps://t.co/xZcDoebq52 pic.twitter.com/AUoqfL1l2C
— Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) August 22, 2018
Former player and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton is not quite convinced about the situation. Boyata was declared fit by Rodgers last week but the Belgian is apparently injured once again.
Sutton tweeted: “Very confusing…. fit last week not this week??? What is going on??”.
Very confusing…. fit last week not this week??? What is going on?? https://t.co/oHFNc8TMqw
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 22, 2018
The 27-year-old is unsettled right now and he wants to leave the club. This could be a plot to force the move by not playing.
The Celtic defender held talks with Rodgers and club captain Brown earlier and it will be interesting to see if he decides to stay at the club beyond this summer.
Boyata’s situation is rather baffling and the fans have been clearly left out of the loop. If the Belgian is unwilling to play for the club again, it is wise to move him on and bring in a replacement.
Rodgers cannot risk going into the season with an unhappy player who is not committed to the cause.
Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to Sutton’s observation.
The quicker he moves on the better. It’s a distraction we can do without.
— Cheryl McAtee (@6RiddleMeThis7) August 22, 2018
he is a fraud and if he thinks playing well in world cup against 2 pub teams and an England 2nd team that didn’t want to actually win that game …then he isn’t FIT to wear the Hoops
…. close the door behind you Dedryck🇮🇪🇮🇪
— jasper lee (@LeeJasperlee) August 22, 2018
Simple, seville interested so doesn’t want to cup tie himself if he gets the move. The guy is a disgrace and should never have been allowed near the 1st team training again.
— kevbhoymitchell🍀 (@bhoy_kev) August 22, 2018
I would get him out the club asap. Has he caused friction within the squad? Thinks he is better than he is. Get rid!!!!!
— Dodgy Foo (@dodgyfoo) August 22, 2018
Get rid immediately, the fact he’s even still there is laughable.
— Chris Dunne (@ChrisBB91) August 22, 2018
not fit enough to pull the Celtic shirt on ever again
— Shitty Shleeper (@trickapro) August 22, 2018
Get him punted ASAP.
— Dave Smith (@DaveSmi93848317) August 23, 2018