Blog Columns Site News Celtic’s Ajer would be a superb signing for Leicester

Celtic’s Ajer would be a superb signing for Leicester

6 November, 2019 Celtic, English Premier League, General Football News, Leicester, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leicester have been linked with a move for Kristoffer Ajer in the recent weeks.

The highly talented Celtic defender could be a good addition to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Rodgers knows the player well from his time at the Scottish club and he will be able to get the best out of Ajer.

The defender is still quite young and he will need a good coach to guide him. The Leicester boss could help him fulfill his potential.

Also, the Premier league side are a step up from Celtic and they will allow him the chance to play at a higher level.

It will be interesting to see whether Leicester make their move for the player in January.

If the opportunity comes his way, Ajer should definitely look to move to Leicester for the benefit of his own career.

The Foxes are flying under Rodgers and he could be a part of something new at the King Power Stadium.

The former Celtic boss has worked wonders with young players before and he could do the same with Ajer.

The 21 year old must grab the chance to join the Premier league side if it comes his way. He could lay the foundations of a solid back four alongside Soyuncu, Pereira and Chilwell for years to come.

Newcastle should move for Shaqiri in January
Liverpool fans react to Naby Keita display vs Genk

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com