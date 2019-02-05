Celtic winger Oliver Burke comments on his future

Celtic signed Oliver Burke during the January transfer window, and he made an instant impact for the Scottish Premiership champions.
The 21-year-old joined the Bhoys from West Bromwich Albion on loan for the second half of the season after failing to make an impact for the Baggies.
Burke has found happiness at Celtic Park as he has been getting regular football under Brendan Rodgers. He is spearheading the Hoops attack, and after years of frustration and disappointment, the talented young winger has found enough reason to embrace the idea of staying beyond this season.
The youngster has admitted that he is enjoying at Celtic, and that he would love to stay here after the end of his loan spell. However, he understands that the decision isn’t entirely up to him.
Burke moved from Nottingham Forest’s academy to Red Bull Leipzig in a £13million deal which was a record fee for a Scottish footballer. However, he failed to live upto the hype, and a year later returned to England with West Brom, who paid £15 million for his signature.
Celtic fans will be very happy with his comments. If he turns out to be a hit at Parkhead, Celtic should try to sign him permanently in the summer.
“I know this is a loan at the moment, it’s going really great, so we’ll see what happens,” said Burke as quoted by the Daily Record.
“I’m enjoying myself at Celtic, I really like it here. I think it’s a great club with great team-mates who have made me feel welcome.
“I’m just a happier boy now that I’m playing football. Every day I’m happy and I’m getting up really excited to come in and train and see the boys. It’s been a really big boost for me after being starved of football for a while now.
“Right now I’m just focusing on day to day. I don’t want to look too far ahead because sometimes decisions can be taken out of your hands. But I’m really happy here and if I’m enjoying my football then I want to stay. It’s obviously an amazing club to be at, the fans are great, we have a great manager so what’s not to love?”