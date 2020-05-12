Celtic will make fresh loan move for Jack Clarke this summer

Scottish champions Celtic will make a fresh loan offer for Tottenham Hotspur forward Jack Clarke when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season, Football Insider reports.
The youngster joined Spurs from Leeds United for around £10m last summer and he was instantly loaned back to the Yorkshire outfit for the 2019/2020 campaign.
However, the 19-year-old struggled to break into the first-team plans of Marcelo Bielsa and he was recalled from the temporary stint in January, having made only one Championship appearance.
He has since been loaned out to Queens Park Rangers but the move has likewise been a disappointment for him as he has managed only 78 minutes of league action to date.
According to Football Insider, it is revealed that the Hoops were keen on a temporary deal for Clarke at the beginning of the year but they were beaten to the teenager’s services by QPR.
Still, they seem to hold an interest in the young attacker and are prepared to come back with a fresh loan proposal prior to the beginning of next season.
Clarke has hardly earned any playing time in the Championship this term and that should frustrate Spurs, who would have wanted the teenager to get more exposure to first-team football.
Judging by his limited gametime, the north London side may be tempted to loan him out for another season and Neil Lennon’s side could have the advantage, if they provide the assurance of regular gametime.
The Glasgow giants have a good track record of developing young talents and Odsonne Edouard is a fine example this season, having bagged 27 goals and 19 assists from 45 appearances in all competitions.
