Celtic will have to pay £10 million for Fikayo Tomori

Celtic have been linked with the Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori in the recent weeks.
According to Daily Mail, the Premier League giants are prepared to sell the talented young defender this summer but Celtic will have to pay a club record fee of around £10m.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants make their move in the coming weeks.
There is no doubt that Tomori is a top-class talent and he could develop into a real star for Celtic in future. He has the talent to justify that fee in the long run, but Celtic might find it difficult to invest that much on a defender right now.
The Scottish side need to invest in their midfield and attack as well.
Having said that, Neil Lennon should be backed in the market after the job he has done since taking over from Brendan Rodgers. If he really wants Tomori this summer, the Scottish side should break the bank.
The report adds that Celtic are keen on a loan deal but Tomori has interest from Germany and Chelsea are only willing to do a permanent deal at this stage.