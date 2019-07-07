Blog Teams Celtic Celtic weighing up move for Hapoel Be’er Sheva defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, fans react

Celtic weighing up move for Hapoel Be’er Sheva defender Hatem Abd Elhamed, fans react

7 July, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are weighing up moving for versatile Hapoel Be’er Sheva defender Hatem Abd Elhamed and could secure the signing of the Israeli for £1.6 million.

Media outlets in Israel are claiming that the Hoops are closing in on agreeing a fee for the 28-year-old, and manager Neil Lennon could do with such a utility defender.

While he is primarily a centre-back, Abd Elhamed also plays excellently well at right-back having moved into defence after starting out his career as a winger.

Celtic could do with options in those positions, and the Israel international can be a great addition.

The 6ft 1in powerhouse has loads of experience to his name having featured for the likes of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Dinamo Bucharest and Gent.

Should a move to Parkhead work out, Abd Elhamed will join the likes of Nir Bitton, Eyal Berkovic, Beram Kayal and Rami Gershon as the Israelis who have turned out for Celtic.

Some Hoops fans reckon adding the Be’er Sheva star to their defensive ranks will help make the club stronger domestically and on the continent.

Here is how they reacted to reports linking him with a move on Twitter:

Jim White: Leeds United sources put Kemar Roofe-to Rangers speculation down to “agent talk.” Club have had no approaches for the player
Report: Leeds United have identified Stoke City's Ryan Woods as Kalvin Phillips' replacement should he leave for Aston Villa

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye