Celtic want Dael Fry – he would be a smart signing for the club

According to reports from TeamTalk, Scottish champions Celtic are keeping tabs on Middlesbrough centre-back Dael Fry ahead of the January window.
The Bhoys are not alone in the race though, with the report suggesting that Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bournemouth having already set their sight on the highly rated young defender.
The 21-year-old has impressed this season under Tony Pulis. He has made 11 Championship appearances, and has helped the club keep seven clean sheets in that time.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has hinted that the Bhoys will be active during the January transfer window. Bolstering the central defence is one of Rodgers’s top priorities, and that is why a move for Fry makes a lot of sense.
With Filip Benkovic arriving only on loan and Dedryck Boyata likely to leave in either January or in the summer, Rodgers should make a move for the England Under-21 international, who has the ability to play at right-back too.
He would be a smart signing for Celtic, and given a choice, he should jump at the opportunity of joining them. Fry would get regular game-time at Celtic Park, and will be able to take his game to the next level under a top class manager like Rodgers.