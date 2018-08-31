Celtic vs Rangers Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Updates

Celtic host Rangers in the Old Firm Derby this weekend and both teams will be desperate for a win.
The Scottish champions have a very good head-to-head record against Rangers in the recent years but a lot has changed this season.
Celtic have had a poor start to their season and Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are flying high. The Gers are unbeaten under the management of the former Liverpool captain and they will be eyeing a big win here.
Defensively, Rangers have been excellent this season and they can certainly grind out a win here.
Meanwhile, Celtic will be without key forward Moussa Dembele for this game. The player is unsettled and Rodgers has hinted that he will be left out in order to protect the environment at the club.
Jack Hendry is the only injury worry for the home side. Dembele is expected to sit this one out if he stays at the club.
As for Rangers, Dorrans and Murphy are ruled out with injuries.
Predicted Celtic Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Boyata, Ajer, Lustig, Tierney; Ntcham, Brown; McGregor, Rogic, Sinclair; Griffiths
Predicted Rangers Starting Lineup (4-4-2): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Arfield, Ejaria, Ryan Jack, Candeias; Lafferty, Morelos
Prediction: Celtic 2-2 Rangers