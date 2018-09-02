Celtic vs Rangers Confirmed Starting Lineups

Celtic will be looking to extend their impressive run of form against Rangers with a win in the derby today.
Brendan Rodgers’ men are in need of lift right now and a win over Rangers would be ideal. Celtic fans are frustrated after the deadline day exit of Moussa Dembele and they could do with a morale-boost right now.
Meanwhile, Gerrard will be aware of Celtic’s current problems and he will look to take advantage of that. The home side have started the season poorly and Rangers will fancy their chances here.
The Gers are unbeaten under the management of Steven Gerrard so far. Defensively, they have been very good this season and if they can keep their discipline in check, they will have a good chance today.
Rangers have picked up too many red cards already and Gerrard will be urging his players to keep their calm today. They simply cannot afford to lose a man against a team like Celtic, especially in a derby.
Here are the confirmed lineups from both teams.
📋 Your #RangersFC team for today’s match. pic.twitter.com/gTKjW8rwpz
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 2, 2018
📋 #CelticFC team for today’s Glasgow Derby. #CELRAN pic.twitter.com/hut9Hqjf3Y
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 2, 2018
Rodgers has made three changes from the side that beat Suduva. Johnston, Griffiths and Sinclair have been dropped.