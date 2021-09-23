Celtic take on Raith Rovers in the Scottish League Cup on Thursday and the Hoops will be looking to progress into the next round with a win.

The two sides meet this Thursday at Parkhead at 19:45 pm BST.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are coming into this game on the back of four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly with a win in front of their fans.

Meanwhile, the visitors have won four of the last five matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of an upset here.

Celtic vs Raith Rovers team news

The likes of Greg Taylor, Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor are set to be sidelined for this game.

The visitors will be without the services of Lewis Vaughan here.

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Rogic, Turnbull, McCarthy; Filipe, Abada, Ajeti

Raith Rovers: MacDonald; Dick, Berra, Benedictus, Tumilty; Riley-Snow, Tait, Matthews, Zanatta, Spencer; Varian

Celtic vs Raith Rovers form guide

The Hoops are in abysmal form right now and four losses in their last five games will have put them under immense pressure.

The fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here and Celtic cannot afford to lose against a side from the Scottish Championship at home.

The visitors have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four matches and they will be full of confidence heading into this contest.

Four wins in their last five matches mean that the away side have the momentum and Celtic will have to be careful here.

Celtic vs Raith Rovers betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Celtic vs Raith Rovers from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Celtic – 1/11

• Draw – 17/2

• Raith Rovers – 20/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/11

• Under – 28/11

Celtic vs Raith Rovers prediction

Despite their poor run of form in recent weeks Celtic are the firm favourites heading into this contest and they have a better quality squad at their disposal.

Furthermore, the Hoops have won their last four matches against Raith Rovers and they should be able to grind out a comfortable result at home.

Prediction: Celtic to win/ Over 2.5 goals.

