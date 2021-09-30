Celtic will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this week.

The two sides meet on Thursday at 20:00 pm BST.

The Scottish outfit are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Dundee United.

Meanwhile, the German outfit are in impressive form right now and they have picked up wins in their last three matches across all competitions.

Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Celtic will be without the services of Kyogo Furuhashi, James McCarthy and Josip Juranovic due to injuries.

The German outfit will be without Edmond Tapsoba, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Niklas Lomb and Exequiel Palacios due to injuries.

Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Juranovic; Rogic, McCarthy, Turnbull; Abada, Ajeti, Jota

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tah, Bakker; Demirbay, Andrich; Bellarabi, Wirtz, Diaby; Schick

Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen form guide

The Scottish outfit are winless in four of their last six matches across all competitions and they have conceded at least twice in nine of their last 11 Europa League games.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga outfit have won five of their last six matches across all competitions and they will be full of confidence heading into this contest.

Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Celtic – 11/4

• Draw – 11/4

• Bayer Leverkusen – 19/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/13

• Under – 6/5

Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are undoubtedly the better team on paper and they are in better form as well.

Celtic have been quite vulnerable at the back in the European competitions for a while now and the Hoops could be punished here.

Prediction: Leverkusen to win.

