Celtic urged to bid for Andraz Sporar

Celtic have been linked with the Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar in the recent weeks.
Now the club’s chief Ivan Kmotrik has urged the Scottish giants to make their move quickly or they could lose out on the forward.
Kmotrik confirmed a meeting with Celtic roughly two weeks ago and he also revealed that he is still waiting for an official proposal from the Scottish outfit.
Speaking to Daily Record, he said: “On December 23, there was a meeting between SK Slovan Bratislava and Celtic in the presence of Sporar’s agent. We discussed with Celtic the possibilities for a potential transfer. Celtic responded that they would send an official proposal. However, they didn’t make any more calls and didn’t send any proposal after our meeting. We are a little bit surprised and we don’t know now what is the situation with Celtic’s interest in Sporar.”
It will be interesting to see if Celtic submit an offer for the player anytime soon.
Sporar has done well for Slovan Bratislava and he should prove to be a good addition to Neil Lennon’s side as well. The 25-year-old striker has 20 goals to his name this season and he managed to score 34 last season.
Celtic need a proper back up for Odsonne Edouard and Sporar looks like an ideal fit on paper.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done this month.
Sporar has proven himself in European competitions as well and he should be able to adapt to the Scottish league. He has 7 goals in the Europa League this season.