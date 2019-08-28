Celtic unwilling to pay Greg Taylor’s asking price, could move for Birger Meling

Celtic are interested in signing Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock but the Scottish giants are not prepared to pay the asking price.
According to Daily Record, Kilmarnock want £3m for the left back but Celtic value him at around £1m.
It will be interesting to see if the two parties manage to reach a compromise in the remaining days of the window.
Kilmarnock are aware of the fact that Celtic pocketed £25m from Tierney’s sale and they are not willing to lower their demands because of that.
The report adds that Celtic could now turn their attention towards Birger Meling from Rosenborg.
The 24-year-old has been looked at this summer and Neil Lennon was impressed with his performance against Celtic in the past.
It is evident that Celtic want to bring in a left back to replace Kieran Tierney. It will be interesting to see who they end up with now.
Both Taylor and Meling would be solid additions to Neil Lennon’s back four. The Celtic manager signed Boli earlier in the summer but he has failed to live up to the expectations.
The left back is struggling to adapt to Scottish football and he might need more time to regain his form and confidence.