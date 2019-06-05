Report: Porto back in the hunt for Celtic star Olivier Ntcham

According to reports from The Daily Record, Portuguese giants FC Porto are back in the race to sign Olivier Ntcham from Celtic in the summer transfer window.
The Euro giants watched him in action on Monday and have decided to enter the race for him again.
French outfit Marseille are also thought to be interested in the 23-year-old. It’s been reported that Ntcham prefers a move to his homeland but Porto are hoping the lure of Champions League football can win them the race.
Ntcham was signed by Celtic for a reported fee of £4.5m by Brendan Rodgers in 2017. He impressed in his two-year stint at Celtic, and played a big role in two domestic trebles.
However, the Frenchman has endured a difficult 2019, with injuries and loss of form hurting him.
Celtic will be looking to sign new players in his position and the club no doubt are bracing themselves for interest in the Frenchman.
In case, the Bhoys decide to ship him out, they are likely to demand a high transfer fee for him.