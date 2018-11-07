Celtic to reignite interest in Rangers target Milad Mohammadi

Glasgow Rangers were reportedly interested in bringing Iranian full-back Milad Mohammadi to Ibrox in the summer transfer window.
The Scottish Sun reported back in July that the Gers were keeping tabs on the defender, and could move for him during the summer.
However, the deal didn’t materialise, and Rangers moved on from their target, with Steven Gerrard bringing in adequate players to add depth in the full-back department.
Scottish champions Celtic were also interested in signing the versatile full-back, who was understood to be valued at £2 million.
According to fresh reports in Turkey, the 25-year-old full-back could be in demand again in January, and Scottish champions Celtic are likely to reignite their interest.
The Akhmat Grozny man played for Iran during the World Cup, and became popular for a failed attempt at a ‘somersault throw-in’ over in Russia.
Mohamaddi has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Russian outfit. He is out of contract at the end of this season, and Celtic can hope to sign him for less than £2 million.
Should Rangers reignite their interest in Mohamaddi as well?