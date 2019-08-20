Celtic target Greg Taylor responds to the interest in him

Celtic have been linked with a move for Greg Taylor this summer.
Neil Lennon is expected to bring in a left-back to replace Kieran Tierney before the window closes and Taylor has impressed with Kilmarnock so far.
The 21-year-old defender has now spoken about the transfer interest in him.
Taylor revealed that he needs to keep his head down and work hard. The transfer will be down to the club he plays for and his suitors.
However, he believes that the interest in him is a positive and it shows that he is doing well as a player.
Taylor said: “I’m contracted to Kilmarnock so I’ve just got to keep doing what I can. If that’s enough to impress other teams that can only be a positive. I’ve not had to speak to the manager about it yet because there’s not been a bid come in. You don’t really have any choice; you’ve got to do your job on a Saturday. If you’re not doing that the suitors and talk about moves will quickly go away. So it’s important to get the head down and just work hard.”
Daily Record claims that Celtic are expected to bid for the defender this summer. Apparently, Neil Lennon is an admirer of the player.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the offer comes in. Celtic will be a step up for Taylor and he is likely to be tempted to join them.
Kilmarnock might struggle to hold on to their prized asset if a top club like Celtic comes in.
Celtic have the cash from Tierney’s sale and they should look to wrap up Taylor’s signing quickly if they really want him.
The window shuts in the first week of September and Celtic cannot afford to leave it late.