Celtic suffer injury blow to ‘creative’ Hendry on-loan at Raith

Celtic have suffered an injury blow to “creative” midfielder Regan Hendry while the 20-year-old was out on-loan at Raith Rovers, manager John McGlynn has confirmed. Hendry has damaged his crucial knee ligaments and is likely to be sidelined for up to four months.
As per The Sun, McGlynn said: “Regan Hendry is out for three to four months. He’s done his posterior cruciate ligament. “That’s another massive blow to us. He’s been our top player in the last few weeks since coming here.
“So, it’s a matter of opinion, but you’ve got two of the best players in this league that are not available. They are guys who are really creative players with so much quality, and we don’t have them because they’re out.”
The Scotland u19 international initially joined Raith Rovers in January until the end of the 2017/18 season and went on to make 11 appearances for the Scottish League One side. Hendry returned to Stark’s Park that summer and racked up four appearances this season before his injury.
It’s unlikely he’ll return before March, so Raith will have a decision to make whether or not to rehabilitate him at the club or allow him to return to Celtic. The player’s loan spell would have ended in mid-May, so it’s unlikely he’ll make many appearances upon his recovery.
Hendry’s match fitness will need a lot of work after his ligaments heal, so that might be the last Raith supporters see of him this season. Rovers currently sit second in the third tier of Scottish football, boasting two wins and a draw from their last four games.
