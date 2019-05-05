Celtic submit offer for Jose Mourinho

Scottish giants Celtic are keen on appointing Jose Mourinho as their next manager.
According to Sky Italia, they have already submitted an offer for the former Manchester United boss.
Mourinho is without a club right now and it will be interesting to see if he considers the offer from Celtic.
The Portuguese is a world-class manager and Celtic might just be a step down for him. He has nothing to prove in the United Kingdom anymore and he might want to win the Champions League again.
Celtic do not have the resources to convince Mourinho and they should be aiming for talented young managers like Marco Rose instead.
The report adds that Mourinho’s agent is trying to engineer a move to PSG instead. The French outfit are in desperate need of a new direction and Mourinho would be ideal for them.
Neil Lennon has done a good job since taking over from Brendan Rodgers at Celtic but the club’s decision to try for Mourinho is understandable.
Lennon is nowhere near as good and the Scottish side are trying to aim for the best. The fans will certainly welcome the ambition shown here.
Here is how the fans reacted to the news.
Take him in a heartbeat,rejuvenate his career get us to 10 and back to the champions league where we belong.
— Nicky martin 🍀 (@nickybhoy1888) May 5, 2019
I wish. Sadly offers are often declined. I hope that I am wrong.
— Tommy Campbell (@CambellTommy) May 5, 2019
Non starter this one. I love Celtic and I see them as a big club but yer Rafas and dourinhos ain’t gonna manage us imho. 🍀🍀
— Jimthetim (@jimmymc5430) May 5, 2019
Hope not
Yesterday’s man
— Brendan (@benthebass6) May 5, 2019
Imagine if this was true though. Even if he stayed 1 or 2 seasons. #Dreamland
— Scott McG (@ScottMcG123) May 5, 2019
Oh my oh my oh myyy
— Juneau (@manyofhorror57) May 5, 2019