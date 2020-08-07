Celtic submit new offer to sign Albian Ajeti from West Ham

Celtic are keen on signing the West Ham striker Albian Ajeti this summer.

As per Football Insider, they have now submitted an offer which will see the player sign for Hoops permanently provided he makes a certain number of appearances.





Initially, Celtic had agreed on a deal with West Ham to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy for £5.5m.

As per the report, the new offer will make the signing permanent automatically once Ajeti has played 10 games for Celtic.

However, Ajeti is not keen on leaving the Premier League club. He would also have to take a pay cut to join the Scottish giants.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can convince the player to join them this season. Ajeti has struggled to replicate his Basel form at West Ham and a move to Celtic would give him the fresh start he needs right now.

West Ham do not see him as a key part of their plans and they are prepared to cash in on the player.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Neil Lennon needs to add more depth to his attack and the 23-year-old Swiss striker could prove to be a useful addition.