Celtic submit bid for Romaine Sawyers

Celtic have been linked with a move for Romaine Sawyers this summer.
According to Daily Record, the Scottish champions have now submitted a bid for the midfielder. The amount has not been mentioned but the offer is thought to be a seven-figure one.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince Brentford to accept an offer for the 27-year-old in the coming weeks.
Sawyers has done well for Brentford over the past year and he could prove to be a solid addition to Neil Lennon’s midfield.
Celtic need to improve their midfield options and they were close to signing David Turnbull this summer. However, the move has collapsed due to financial and medical issues.
Sawyers is thought to be an alternative to Turnbull. It will be interesting to see if Celtic can get this deal over the line now.
The 27-year-old will add presence and drive to Celtic’s midfield.
Stoke City are thought to be keen on the player as well.
Celtic have been linked with Rekeem Harper as well but that move hasn’t worked out so far.
The report from Daily Record adds that Olivier Ntcham could leave Celtic this summer and if that happens, the Scottish side will need a quality midfielder to replace him.