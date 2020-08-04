Celtic submit bid for Hajduk Split left-back David Colina

Celtic are interested in signing the Croatian left-back David Colina this summer.

As per reports via Glasgow Times, the Hoops have now submitted an offer for the defender but Hajduk Split are holding out for double of what the Scottish giants have offered.





Celtic’s offer is thought to be in the region of €3m.

It will be interesting to see if they increase their offer and submit another bid for Colina in the coming weeks now.

Celtic have a good left back in Greg Taylor and it would be quite surprising if Colina managed to replace him in the starting lineup. The 20-year-old is talented but he is not ready to start ahead of Taylor just yet.

He could be a good future prospect for Celtic. Also, he could push the likes of Taylor and Boli now. Boli’s form has dipped and he could use some competition.

Celtic will be looking to defend their title this season and they will be hoping to make the most of this season’s transfer window. Neil Lennon’s side are on the brink of history and they could win their tenth title in a row this year. They will not want to take any risks.

Colina would add depth and quality to the side and if he can be signed for a reasonable fee, then the Hoops should look to get the deal done.