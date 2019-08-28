Celtic submit bid for Greg Taylor

Celtic have submitted a bid for Greg Taylor.
According to Daily Record, Sunderland have made an offer for the player as well.
Kilmarnock are currently assessing both offers and neither have been accepted just yet.
Initially, it was believed that Celtic do not want to pay Kilmarnock’s asking price of £3m for Taylor and they would move on to other targets.
However, Sunderland’s move for the player has forced them to submit a bid now.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Killie now. Celtic have the money to pull this off, especially after the sale of Kieran Tierney.
Celtic must look to bring in a quality left back like Taylor before the window shuts. With less than a week left in the transfer market, the Hoops will have to move quickly if they want to sign players.
Taylor would be a good replacement for Tierney but Celtic must pay the asking price. Killie are unwilling to lower their demands.
The likes of Mensah and Meling have been linked with moves to Parkhead as well and it will be interesting to see who Celtic end up with eventually.