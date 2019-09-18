Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard comments on transfer rumours

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has become one of the key players under Neil Lennon, and the youngster says he is enjoying his life at Parkhead.
Edouard has emerged as the club’s first-choice striker this season, and he has been in top form so far, earning rave reviews from fellow teammates and football pundits.
His impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed and several clubs are vying for his signature. According to a recent report, European giants Napoli are interested in the £30million-rated France Under-21 striker.
German giants Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the 21-year-old, having watched him in action for both club and country in recent weeks.
Edouard has admitted that he notices the transfer talk going around him, as he feels that it is a sign that he is playing well.
However, he has made it clear that he’s in no rush to leave Celtic Park and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele.
“As far as I’m concerned, at the moment I am here and I’ve got a long contract — I’m really enjoying what I’m doing,” said Edouard to the Scottish Sun.
“Of course, you do pay attention — because it’s a sign that you’re playing well. That’s important.
“But at the moment I’m 100 per cent focused on Celtic.
“There is a long season ahead so the priority has to be that you concentrate on what you do now, not what may happen in the future.”