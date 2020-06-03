Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths roasts a Rangers fan on Twitter

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has hit back at a Rangers fan on Twitter.

The Rangers supporter criticised the Celtic player for his previous off-pitch mistakes.

The Scotland international striker has admitted that he has made mistakes in the past, and the 29-year-old former Wolverhampton Wanderers player has further trolled the Rangers fan.

We all make mistakes pal. We learn from them don’t we? I mean look at the mistake your mum and dad made all them years ago. 😊😊 https://t.co/ZyIL2JIttV — LG9️⃣ (@Leighgriff09) June 3, 2020

Stats

Griffiths has been on the books of Celtic since January 2014 when he moved from Wolves for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £1 million.

The Scotland international has established himself as an important player for the team over the years, and has helped the Glasgow giants win the Scottish Premiership title seven times since his switch to Celtic Park.

The 29-year-old has also clinched the Scottish League Cup on four occasions and the Scottish Cup twice during his time at the Hoops so far.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, Griffiths has scored 115 goals in 243 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops so far in his career.

The Bhoys have won the Scottish Premiership title for the past nine seasons, and they will be determined to make it 10 in a row in 2020-21.

One suspects that Rangers will be going all out to stop their bitter Old Firm rivals from making it 10 league titles in a row.