Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths hits back at a Rangers fan on Twitter

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has hit back at a Rangers fan on Twitter by reminding him of the times he has scored against the Gers.

Griffiths made the comment while hitting back at a jibe from a Rangers supporter about his personal problems.

The Rangers supporter had initially responded to the Scotland international striker’s joke that he is the slowest player anyone has ever seen.

The 29-year-old has had personal issues in recent times, but the former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker does have a very good record against Rangers.

As outlined on Transfermarkt.com. Griffiths has scored four goals and provided three assists against Rangers so far in his career.

Or running through on goal v your mob …. 😏 https://t.co/gNHAHL9uAc — LG9️⃣ (@Leighgriff09) May 29, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Griffiths made 10 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic this season, scoring nine goals in the process.

The Scottish striker also played 121 minutes in the Europa League, scored one goal in one Scottish Cup match, and played once in the Scottish League Cup for the Hoops this campaign.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, Griffiths has scored 115 goals in 243 appearances in all appearances for the Glasgow giants so far in his career.

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title this season and will be aiming to make it 10 in a row in 2020-21.