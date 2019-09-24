Celtic star Jullien provides an update on his injury

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has delivered an update on his injury on social media.
The centre back limped off against Kilmarnock with a hamstring injury but the player has revealed that he is fine now.
He also sent out a message to his Celtic teammates Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard, asking them to keep scoring goals.
His tweet read:
Hi, Paradise! I’m all good, just had to be careful on this one. I heard your good vibes in the park 👊🏽🍀💚💚 And hey @Oedouard22 and @ryanchristie2 please don’t stop scoring 💪🏽😄 #monthehoops pic.twitter.com/yR506WqLYW
— Chris Jullien.. (@Chri6ViF) September 22, 2019
The fans will be delighted with the update from Jullien. The Celtic summer signing has already established himself as a key player and his absence would have been a blow for the side.
Jullien is arguably the best defender at the club now and Lennon cannot afford to lose him to injury.
The Celtic manager has also confirmed that the player should be fine.
Lennon said: “He felt it a little bit on his hamstring but we think he’ll be fine.”
If Celtic are to win major honours this season, they will need players like Jullien in top form.
It will be interesting to see if he can maintain this kind of form for the rest of the season. He has had the perfect start to his Celtic career and he will be hoping to build on this now.