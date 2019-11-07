Celtic star Callun McGregor reveals Brendan Rodgers sent him text

Celtic confirmed yesterday that Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract at the club that will keep him at Parkhead till 2024.
McGregor has developed into a top-class midfielder in the last three seasons, and therefore it didn’t come as a surprise that Celtic have tied him down on a long-term deal.
The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent players for the Bhoys for the last 24 months, and was reportedly wanted by Leicester City during the summer transfer window.
McGregor has claimed that he has been congratulated by former Celtic boss and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, who sent him a text after he signed a new deal.
The former Bhoys manager has been in touch with him and congratulated him for his new contract.
The Celtic star said: “Brendan texted me just to say ‘Congratulations, you really deserve it’. He said he was happy for me. I just sent him a text back saying ‘Thanks very much for everything you have done as well’.”
McGregor added: “It’s nice to get that interest. I had a good relationship with the previous manager. He goes away and there’s that link that he wants you.
“It’s nice as it shows you were doing something right for the time he was here. You take it as a compliment but as soon as it passed, I’ve been totally focused on football.”
McGregor is a fantastic midfielder and the club see him as their future captain. With Scott Brown approaching the fag end of his career, Celtic could appoint him as their permanent skipper in the future.
It remains to be seen whether Leicester or any other Premier League club make a move again for the Celtic star who has once again reiterated his desire to stay at the club till the end of his playing career.