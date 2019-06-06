Report: Celtic step up chase to sign Southampton target David Turnbull

Celtic are getting serious in landing Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull in the summer transfer window.
The Daily Mail reported last month that the Bhoys were plotting a £1.2 million move for the highly rated midfielder.
Turnbull scored 16 goals in 34 games in 2018-19 to earn the Scottish football writers’ player of the year award.
Talking about Turnbull’s potential departure, Motherwell CEO Alan Burrows had already made it clear that the club would only consider offers that are “significantly” higher than the club’s record transfer, which stands at £1.75m.
Now, the Daily Record claims that Celtic ‘have stepped up their move for’ the 19-year-old, and the Bhoys have opened talks with the Fir Park club.
The Scottish champions have lodged an official inquiry with Burrows and have asked to be kept informed of any developments about the youngster.
Motherwell are looking at a fee in the region of £3 million for the midfielder.
Celtic could face strong competition from Premier League clubs Southampton and Burnley.
In fact, nine other potential bidders have contacted Burrows about the player’s availability.