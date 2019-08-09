Celtic skipper Scott Brown sends message to Kieran Tierney following his Arsenal move

Scotland international left-back Kieran Tierney has joined English Premier League side Arsenal from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic on transfer deadline day.
The 22-year-old finally completed a move that had been in the pipeline all summer for £25 million, becoming the most expensive Scot in history.
Tierney signed a five-year contract with the Gunners, and has been widely tipped to replicate his excellent form during his time with Celtic at the Emirates Stadium.
The youngster, who now holds a Scottish transfer record, will be missed by the Hoops faithful and his former teammates – the majority of whom are gutted to see him leave.
Celtic skipper Scott Brown has sent a message to the new Arsenal full-back, and it’s as classy as they come:
“To my wee mate who am going to miss. We have had some great times together and to many laughs over the years. Will cherish the memories and am sure we will have more. We all wish you all the best in the future and know you will have a great one. Enjoy your new challenge 🍀🍀.”
— Scott Brown (@ScottBrown8) August 8, 2019
Tierney joined Neil Lennon’s side aged seven, making his first-team debut in 2015 and going on to make 170 appearances.
The lifelong Celtic fan helped them win four Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups, and will hope he can enjoy a similar level of success at Arsenal.
The North Londoners made great strides in the summer transfer window as manager Unai Emery secured some excellent signings, and while they aren’t expected to win the title, they are strong favourites for a top-four finish and should also mount a strong challenge in the Europa League.