Celtic should offer Ryan Christie as part of the deal to lure Scott McKenna

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Celtic have made the first move to sign Scott McKenna from Aberdeen with only ten days remaining in the summer transfer window.
Signing a centre-back is a priority for Brendan Rodgers, with injuries and suspensions. On top of that the Dedryck Boyata situation has frustrated him.
The report claims that the Hoops have tabled an offer to try to prise the Scotland stopper from Pittodrie, although Aberdeen insist the defender is not for sale.
The 21-year-old has established himself as an important player for Aberdeen and ended the season by captaining Scotland against Mexico.
According to Daily Record, he is valued at £10 million, and it remains to be seen whether Celtic will meet their requirement as the player will be sidelined for another four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season.
If Celtic are serious about signing him, they can offer Ryan Christie to sweeten the deal. The 23-year-old spent the last season on loan at Aberdeen and made 32 league appearances for them, scoring four goals.
The 23-year-old is not in Rodgers’ first team plans, and Celtic are looking to offload him, either on loan or permanently. It will be difficult to lure a player from their direct rivals, but a deal involving Christie could be beneficial for all parties involved.