Celtic should move for Everton defender Mason Holgate

While bolstering the strike department is indeed one of Brendan Rodgers’ top priorities this January, the Celtic boss cannot completely ignore the task of adding depth in defence.
Celtic did well to keep Dedryck Boyata with them in the summer, but now, they risk losing him for free next summer. The Bhoys could be looking to cash in on him now, and that would be a smart idea.
In case, Boyata leaves the club, Rodgers should not hesitate to make a move for Mason Holgate, who is almost certain to leave Everton in January on a short term basis.
The 22-year-old has made five Premier League appearances this season, before he was dropped to the bench. And by mid September, he was completely frozen out.
To be honest, when you have the likes of Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma, Yerry Mina on your side, Marco Silva can hardly pick the youngster ahead of them, unless he’s performing at an extraordinary level.
He is a very talented player and has age on his side to take his game to the next level. Holgate is free to leave the club on loan after signing a new five-year deal last year.
The young defender would be perfect for Celtic who are in a desperate need to add quality in their centre-back position. He is on £25k/wk wages, and financially, should not be a big problem for Celtic to keep him at the club.