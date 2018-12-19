Celtic should move for Divock Origi in January

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has stated recently that he is going to need at least one striker, if not two, to solve the present crisis, and Liverpool striker Divock Origi could be the perfect solution for them.
The Bhoys suffered a big blow in the summer when they lost Moussa Dembele to Lyon. The Scottish Champions were dealt a massive blow this month after Leigh Griffiths was given an indefinite time-off to tend to his psychological ailments.
Rodgers has Odsonne Edouard as the only recognised striker in the side, and the 20-year-old young Frenchman has been highly inconsistent.
Origi could be a superb option for Rodgers. The 23-year-old is out of favour in Liverpool, and has dropped down the pecking order behind Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge.
However, he is a proven goalscorer at both club and international level, and has played under Rodgers at Liverpool.
While a permanent move for Origi could prove to be costly, a short term deal for the Belgian would be ideal for the Bhoys in January.