Celtic should make a move for Tom Heaton

Burnley keeper Tom Heaton is considering his future at the club.
The 32-year-old has lost his starting berth to Joe Hart and he needs to leave in order to play more often.
Heaton has struggled to regain his place in the starting lineup since his injury.
Initially replaced by Nick Pope, Heaton thought he could earn his spot back after recovery. However, the Clarets decided to sign Joe Hart in the summer and the former Manchester City player has been very impressive.
As per Mirror, Heaton is now the third choice keeper at the club.
The experienced shot stopper needs a move soon and Celtic would be ideal for him.
The Scottish giants could use an upgrade on Craig Gordon and Heaton would be a superb option. Given his situation, he would be a cheap option as well.
Rodgers should look to sign the Burnley star in January.
35-year-old Gordon is regressing and Heaton would be a big upgrade for a nominal fee. On paper, this move is a no-brainer for Celtic.
It could prove to be a masterstroke if Rodgers manages to sign the Premier League shot stopper.