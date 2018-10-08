Celtic should make a move for Nick Powell in January

According to reports from the Sunday Mirror (07/10; page 65), Scottish champions Celtic and Premier League duo – Burnley and Brighton – have been put on alert by the news that Nick Powell has turned down Wigan Athletic’s latest contract offer.
During the summer transfer window, a host of clubs had shown interest in Powell, including the likes of Aston Villa, Celtic and Leeds United, but Wigan did well to keep hold of him.
Wigan have looked to tie down the former Manchester United player with a new deal but he has reportedly rejected the move amid interest from Celtic, Burnley and Brighton.
Powell will be out of contract with the Latics next summer, and Celtic, therefore, have a good chance of signing him in January on a reasonable deal.
The 24-year-old scored 15 times in League One last season and played a key role in Wigan’s promotion. He has started the 2018-19 Championship campaign on fire, scoring four goals and registering three assists already.
Powell has been enjoying a rich vein of form, and Celtic must ensure they move ahead of other potential suitors for his signature in January.