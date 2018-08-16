Celtic should make a loan move for Tottenham defender Juan Foyth

Following Celtic’s elimination from the Champions League qualifying stages, it has become daylight clear that Brendan Rodgers needs to bolster his central defence before the end of this month.
Dedryck Boyata is facing an uncertain future at the club, with the Belgian defender refusing to play or unwilling to enter a negotiation for a new deal.
He claimed on Instagram that he was not fit enough to face the Greek side in Celtic’s crucial Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens, but Rodgers claimed after the match that the player was fit enough to participate.
Jozo Simunovic has struggled badly this season and with Marvin Compper nowhere to be seen, Celtic must sign a quality defender this summer.
The Bhoys have been linked with a move for Jason Denayer but he could cost in the region of £9 million. With that in mind, Rodgers should look at loan options, and he can do a masterstroke by signing Juan Foyth from Tottenham Hotspur on loan.
The 20-year-old defender is highly rated by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and has already used him in 13 games last season, mainly in cup competitions.
Strong in passing, and equally good in tackling, he is just the type of defender Rodgers would be looking at to bolster his defence. Foyth has all the qualities to be a top defender, and a loan move with a guarantee of regular games would do no harm to his development.
Spurs haven’t signed a player this summer, but having managed to keep hold of Toby Alderweireld, Pochettino has plenty of depth and quality in central defence. Therefore, the Argentine might be willing to send the youngster on loan to a big club like Celtic.