Celtic should look to sign Victor Moses

Celtic should make a move for the Chelsea winger Victor Moses in January.
The 27-year-old is no longer a key part of Chelsea’s first team plans and he might have to leave the Blues in order to play regularly.
Celtic would be a superb option for him. The Nigerian is a solid midtable player in the Premier League and he could prove to be a star in the Scottish League.
Brendan Rodgers’ side are in need of some pace, flair and width and Moses could be a superb addition. The Celtic boss has worked with Moses during his time at Liverpool and he will know all about the Nigerian’s strengths and weaknesses.
Considering his status at the club, Moses is likely to come for cheap as well. Rodgers could pull off a masterstroke if he signs the 27-yr-old on a bargain.
Moses has a lot of experience at the top level and he could take Celtic to the next level and help them retain the title this season.
The Nigerian can play as a wing-back as well and his versatility will give Rodgers some tactical flexibility as well.