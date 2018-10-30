Celtic should look to sign Scott McTominay on loan

Celtic should look to sign the Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in January.
The highly rated central midfielder needs to play week in week out at this stage of his career and a loan move would be ideal for him.
With the likes of Herrera, Pogba and Matic ahead of him, McTominay should seriously push for a loan move in order to continue his development as a footballer.
Rodgers could do with a playmaker and McTominay would be ideal. He has shown that he is adept at keeping possession and running the tempo of the game.
At Celtic, he could establish himself as a first team star. The Scottish League would be ideal for him in terms of difficulty as well.
He could totally transform Celtic’s midfield during the second half of the season.
Manchester United are reportedly open to loaning him out as well and Celtic must grab this opportunity.
McTominay is already impressing at the Premier League level and he could help Celtic retain the title with a key impact during the second half of the season.