Celtic should look to sign Lacina Traore on a free

Celtic should look to sign the 28-year-old forward Lacina Traore on a free transfer.
The Ivorian is out of contract right now and he could be a superb alternative to Moussa Dembele.
The Frenchman completed a deadline move to Lyon and the Scottish champions have not signed a replacement so far. With the window closed, they will have to wait until January.
However, they can sign a free agent and Traore has a lot of experience and quality.
The former Monaco striker has shown that he has goals in his game and he should be able to navigate the Scottish league with ease.
Traore’s pace and power will help him adapt to the Scottish Premiership and if Rodgers can motivate him, he could become an asset for Celtic.
He could be a useful squad option for Brendan Rodgers this season and on a free transfer, the move should be a no-brainer. The Scottish giants could use some attacking depth and Traore’s arrival will allow the Celtic boss to rotate his attackers and keep them fresh during fixture congestions.
Rodgers could pull off a masterstroke if he manages to sign the 28-year-old for Celtic.