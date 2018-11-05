Celtic should join Wolves in the race to sign Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe

Celtic were rocked in the summer transfer window when they had to sell star striker Moussa Dembele to Lyon on the transfer deadline day.
Brendan Rodgers didn’t sign a striker and kept faith on his existing players – Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard. While Griffiths has struggled with injuries this season, Edouard has filled Dembele’s void already with 11 goals to his name in all competitions.
Signing a striker should be one of Rodgers’s top priorities during the January transfer window. With that in mind, the Bhoys should join a host of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe.
According to reports from The Sunday Mirror (04/11; page 66), Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton are keeping a close eye on the situation of Roofe.
Roofe has scored seven goals in ten Championship games for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. He has further managed two assists, and has established himself as a key player under the Argentine boss.
The Mirror reports that talks over a new deal have stalled at the moment, and that has caught the attention of three Premier League sides. The 25-year-old still has over 18 months left on his present deal.
Roofe, who joined Leeds in 2016 from Oxford United, is absolutely vital for their promotion hopes. However, Celtic can tempt him with a lucrative offer and the prospect of European football.
While Roofe has a chance to play in the Premier League next season if Leeds qualify, he could be tempted to make a move to Glasgow as well. Celtic can offer him European football, a platform many footballers can only dream of.
Roofe would be a smart and superb signing for the club. He has pace, skill, and intelligence to cope in any system. It won’t be easy to prise him away, but certainly Celtic must try their luck.