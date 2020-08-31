Celtic set to sign Shane Duffy on loan

Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign Shane Duffy from Brighton.

According to Daily Mail, the Scottish champions will sign the 28-year-old defender on a one-year loan deal.





Celtic needed to improve their defensive options this summer and Duffy should prove to be a quality addition.

The powerful centre has proven his quality in the Premier League and he has what it takes to shine in the Scottish Premiership as well.

Celtic defenders have often struggled to deal with physical strikers in the recent past and Duffy’s arrival should fix that problem for them.

The likes of West Ham United and West Brom were keen on signing the Ireland international as well but Celtic have managed to fend off the competition and secure his services for the next year.

Duffy was a key player for Brighton last year but Ben White’s return from the loan spell this summer has affected the 28-year-old’s first-team chances for the next season. White is a lot more talented and he will need regular first-team football. Therefore, Brighton have decided to loan out Duffy for a season.

It will be interesting to see if Duffy can help Celtic win their tenth title in a row this season.