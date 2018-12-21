Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic set to sign Manny Perez, some fans react

Celtic set to sign Manny Perez, some fans react

21 December, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic are set to sign the American full back Manny Perez in January.

The highly talented young defender had a trial with the Hoops and he has managed to impress the Scottish giants with his performances.

Rodgers is thought to be impressed with Perez and Celtic will complete the deal when the transfer window opens.

The 19 year old currently plays for North Carolina State University. He will have to secure a work permit before the move can be completed.

Perez is likely to be a part of Celtic’s youth squad. He could be a back up to the likes of Ralston and Gamboa from next season.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers handles his development once the move goes through. The Celtic manager is good with young players and Perez will be looking to fulfil his potential under the management of the former Liverpool boss.

Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the arrival of Perez in January. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Predicted Leeds starting XI vs Aston Villa
Everton fans react to Marcel Brands' comments on Lozano

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com