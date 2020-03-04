Celtic set to sign kit deal with Adidas, some fans react

Celtic are all set to sign a Scottish record kit deal with Adidas.
According to Daily Record, the two parties are currently locked in talks and they are on the verge of an agreement.
Celtic currently have a £25million contract with New Balance which expires at the end of this season.
The new deal with Adidas will help them financially. Celtic need to improve their squad and the extra money from the kit deal will provide extra transfer funds.
It will be interesting to see when the club announces the agreement with the world’s second-largest sports manufacturer.
They need to sort out the formalities of the deal soon and start planning for the summer transfer window now.
There have been rumours that Adidas will take over from New Balance for a while now and it seems that those rumours were true.
New Balance took over from Nike in 2015 but their kits have received mixed reviews over the years. It will be interesting to see how the fans react to the Adidas kits in future.
Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news and here is what they had to say.
Imagine if we splashed the cash and upped our current wage structure
— Barry Nixon (@barrynixon1980) March 4, 2020
Please say this is real 🙏🙏🍀🍀
— Debs (@debstar1888) March 4, 2020
Wow
— CllrRobertson (@CllrRobertson) March 4, 2020
Very happy with this news if true, Adidas make quality gear.
— Rab Smith 🏴 🍀 (@whitisthecraic) March 4, 2020
ADIDAS is here for 10 in a row, 10 in a row 🎼
— Brian Horn (@bhorny67_gooner) March 4, 2020
Yasssss 🍀🇮🇪
— Alan Byrne (@alanbyrne28982) March 4, 2020