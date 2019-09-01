Celtic set to sign Greg Taylor, medical complete

Celtic are set to sign Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock.
According to Sky Sports, the deal should be completed tomorrow and the player has already undergone his medical with the Scottish giants.
The report claims that both clubs have an agreement in principle.
The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Celtic for a while now and it will be interesting to see how he performs for Neil Lennon’s side this season.
Celtic signed Boli as a replacement for Tierney earlier in the summer and it seems that Taylor will push him for the starting berth.
Taylor has done well for Kilmarnock and he is well settled in the Scottish League. The fans will expect him to make an immediate impact once the move is complete.
Celtic is a step up from Killie and Taylor will be determined to prove himself at a big club now.
Taylor will play European football with Celtic as well and it should be a good test of his abilities.
It will be interesting to see who comes in through the door next.
Celtic should look to bring in a central midfielder/defensive midfielder as well. They are overly reliant on Scott Brown but the Celtic ace is past his peak.