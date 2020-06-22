Celtic set to offer a new deal to Ryan Christie

Celtic are prepared to offer Ryan Christie a bumper new deal this summer.

According to Daily Record, Christie has a contract with Celtic until the summer of 2022 but Neil Lennon is determined to give him a pay rise.





Christie has been a key member of Lennon’s first-team squad and the Celtic boss wants to reward him for his contributions. Celtic are also keen on keeping his suitors away.

The Celtic star scored 20 goals this season and he will be integral to the squad next season when the Hoops charge towards their tenth title in a row.

It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants can agree on the extension soon.

Speaking to the media about Christie, Lennon described him as ‘terrific’.

The Celtic boss said: “He was terrific for us last year and I’ve love to give him an extension. He scored 20 goals last year and I’m sure he would have added more if the season went on. That’s a fantastic return for a wide man. But it wasn’t just his goals. It was his all-round game that was so important for us.”

Celtic are working to secure the transfers of Forster and Elyounoussi as well. Daily Record claims that Lennon is in talks with Southampton regarding the two players.

Both were on loan at Celtic this season and they managed to impress a lot. Celtic want to sign them permanently this summer.

Celtic will also have to make sure they keep other key players like Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman is the best player at the club and he will be crucial to Celtic’s ‘ten in a row’ hopes.