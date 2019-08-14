Celtic set to move for Robert Gumny

Celtic are looking to bring in a defender before the window closes.
They have sold Kieran Tierney to Arsenal earlier this summer and Lennon is looking at defensive targets right now.
According to Scottish Daily Mail’s print edition (via Football Scotland), the Hoops are set to move for Robert Gumny. They are considering a bid for the player.
The Lech Poznan defender is highly rated and Celtic could submit a £6m bid for him soon.
The 21-year-old is a full back who can play on both flanks. However, he is naturally a right back.
It will be interesting to see if the Hoops make their offer for the player in the coming days.
Celtic would be a step up from Lech Poznan and the player might be tempted to make the move if an offer comes in.
As for Poznan, they might cash in on the 21-year-old if a reasonable offer comes in.
Gumny would add depth and defensive quality to the Celtic side. Despite being only 21, he has been a key player at the back for Poznan for a while now.
Lennon needs defensive additions right now and Gumny could prove to be a good signing.