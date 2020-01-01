Celtic set to intensify efforts to sign Andraz Sporar

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar.
According to Daily Record, the Scottish giants are all set to intensify their efforts to land the goalscorer this month.
The report claims that Celtic held talks with Sporar’s club last week and they will return to the negotiating table in the coming days.
The Scottish giants currently rely on Odsonne Edouard for goals and they need to bring in another quality striker to add more quality and depth to the side. Sporar has done well for Slovan Bratislava and he could turn out to be a good addition to Neil Lennon’s side.
The 25-year-old striker has scored 20 goals in 26 goals for the Slovenian club this season.
Sporar is valued at around £5m according to the report from Daily Record. Celtic should be able to afford him if that is the case.
However, they might need to accelerate their efforts if they want to sign him for a reasonable price. Apparently, Bristol City and Dynamo Kyiv are interested in the hitman as well and Celtic should look to avoid a bidding war in the coming days.
Sporar has all the tools to succeed in the Scottish League and Celtic should look to get the deal over the line now. He has proven himself in the Europa League already with six goals in the competition this season.